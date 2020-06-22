VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives a Sneak Peek at the Music From His Production of CINDERELLA

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Andrew Lloyd Webber has given a sneak peek at what the music is going to sound like in his upcoming production of Cinderella!

"Sadly no recorded vocals at this stage, so you'll have to put up with our singing for now!" he writes on Twitter.

Orchestrations for @ALWCinderella continue. Sadly no recorded vocals at this stage, so you'll have to put up with our singing for now! - ALW pic.twitter.com/SnbXbQCrbd - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 22, 2020

Carrie Hope Fletcher is set to play the title role in the musical.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from Joann Hunter, who previously partnered on School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.

All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.

