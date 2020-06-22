VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives a Sneak Peek at the Music From His Production of CINDERELLA
Andrew Lloyd Webber has given a sneak peek at what the music is going to sound like in his upcoming production of Cinderella!
"Sadly no recorded vocals at this stage, so you'll have to put up with our singing for now!" he writes on Twitter.
Orchestrations for @ALWCinderella continue. Sadly no recorded vocals at this stage, so you'll have to put up with our singing for now! - ALW pic.twitter.com/SnbXbQCrbd- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 22, 2020
Carrie Hope Fletcher is set to play the title role in the musical.
The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.
The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.
Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from Joann Hunter, who previously partnered on School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.
All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Betty Buckley Calls on Andrew Lloyd Webber to Take Legal Action Against the Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' From CATS at Rallies
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Tribute In Honor of Juneteenth
Hamilton has released a video tribute in honor of Juneteenth. ... (read more)