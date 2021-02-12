VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses New CINDERELLA Song 'I Know I Have a Heart'
He talked about how he wrote the melody to the song on an airplane, using an idea from a line that David Zippel mentioned to him.
Earlier today, Andrew Lloyd Webber released the song I Know I Have a Heart from his upcoming musical Cinderella, sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher. Listen to the song here!
In conjunction with the song's release, Webber posted a video to his social media discussing the song and his process writing it.
Watch the video below!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.
Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.
Tickets are now on sale at www.AndrewLloydWebbersCinderella.com.
Carrie Hope Fletcher has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.
