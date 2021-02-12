Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses New CINDERELLA Song 'I Know I Have a Heart'

He talked about how he wrote the melody to the song on an airplane, using an idea from a line that David Zippel mentioned to him.

Feb. 12, 2021  

Earlier today, Andrew Lloyd Webber released the song I Know I Have a Heart from his upcoming musical Cinderella, sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher. Listen to the song here!

In conjunction with the song's release, Webber posted a video to his social media discussing the song and his process writing it.

He talked about how he wrote the melody to the song on an airplane, using an idea from a line that David Zippel mentioned to him.

Watch the video below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at www.AndrewLloydWebbersCinderella.com.

Carrie Hope Fletcher has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles
VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings I Know I Have a Heart From Webbers CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Webber's CINDERELLA

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webbers CINDERELLA! Photo

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!

ALW Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: I Remain Optimistic Photo

ALW Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: 'I Remain Optimistic'

VIDEO: Ivano Turco Performs Only You, Lonely You From ALWs CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Ivano Turco Performs 'Only You, Lonely You' From ALW's CINDERELLA


More Hot Stories For You