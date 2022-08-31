VIDEO: Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) Is Hitting the Road Again in HAIRSPRAY

Hairspray is welcoming audiences across the country back to the 60s! The North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, just kicked off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season, including Los Angeles, Boston, Costa Mesa, Seattle, Milwaukee, Austin, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Durham, Columbus and more.

Returning to the cast is Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad. "My life has been profoundly impacted by this show and story, and I can't believe that I get the privilege of continuing to tour around the nation sharing the celebrated story of HAIRSPRAY," said Levitt.

Watch below as Andrew/Nina checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about returning to the production and so much more!