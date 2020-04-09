VIDEO: Andrew Garfield, Imelda Staunton, and More Thank NHS Healthcare Workers

Apr. 9, 2020  

The UK's National Health Service Twitter has tweeted a third video thanking their NHS workers. The video many celebrities including Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Billie Eilish, Gary Barlow, Simon Cowell, Stephen Fry, Andrew Garfield, Matt Smith, Imelda Staunton, and many more.

Watch the video below!

The new video begins with NHS National Director for Mental Health Claire Murdoch thanking medical staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

At the video's end, Colman says, "All across the country, people want you to know how incredible you are and how grateful we are."

Previous videos included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Keira Knightley, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig, Jude Law, Anthony Joshua, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Bill Nighy, Sir Mo Farah, Kate Winslet, Naomi Harris, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jonathan Ross and Piers Morgan.




