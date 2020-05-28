VIDEO: Andrea Macasaet, Solea Pfeiffer, Nasia Thomas & More Perform Musical Tribute to Women of the Essential Workforce

Five powerhouse leading ladies of Broadway and Off-Broadway have teamed up with playwright/composer November Christine in a musical tribute to the women of the essential workforce. Check out Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change), Andrea Macasaet (SIX), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Arianna Afsar, and Solea Pfeiffer singing the rousing rock anthem, "A Woman's Worth," from November Christine's new musical LEGACY!

Watch below!

The (nearly) all female band includes Cynthia Meng (Piano), Yuka Tadano (Bass), Elena Bonomo (Drums), and Jakob Reinhardt (Guitar). But the true stars are the women on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, who are represented throughout the video by a montage of real images and videos.

November Christine conceived of the project while in lockdown in New Jersey. "I read an article that said a third of jobs held by women had been deemed essential, creating-for the first time-a predominantly female workforce," November states. "When I thought about those women, many of whom had families at home, risking their lives to keep us safe, I had to find a way to say 'we see you, we value you, we thank you.'"

In addition to honoring the women of the essential workforce, November is also raising awareness and aid for Sanctuary for Families https://sanctuaryforfamilies.org and The New York Women's Foundation https://www.nywf.org.

The A Woman's Worth creative team includes Cynthia Meng (Music Direction/Arrangements), Jakob Reinhardt (Sound Production/Guitar), and David & Paul Rigano (Videography).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You