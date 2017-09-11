VIDEO: All My Revels Here Are Over: GREAT COMET's Lucas Steele Takes One Last Look at the Imperial

Lucas Steele received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for his performance as the dastardly Anatole in the Broadway spectacle Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. In the wake of the show's closing, the young star has released a short film titled, "One Last Time" depicting one final trip to Broadway's Imperial Theater.

Set to a tune from the show, "Goodbye My Gypsy Lovers" Steele puts his own spin on the song as a camera follows him up ninth avenue to the show's former home for one final visit. See the video of Lucas' film below. All his revels here are over.

NATASHA IS YOUNG, ANATOLE IS HOT, AND ANDREY ISN'T HERE... BUT WHAT ABOUT PIERRE? Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

