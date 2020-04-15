Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Alex Newell Sings 'And I Will Always Love You' in Flashback Performance

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

Atlantic Theater Ensemble members Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson introduce a showstopping performance by the great Alex Newell at the company's Couples' Choice Gala. Check out Alex channeling Whitney below!

Newell got his start on The GLEE Project, and then went on to become a series regular portraying Wade "Unique" Adams on seasons 3-6 of the show. Since then Alex has starred in the Broadway revival of Once on this Island starring as the Asaka, Mother of the Earth. Alex can currently be seen on the musical television series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

VIDEO: Alex Newell Sings 'And I Will Always Love You' in Flashback Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone' For His Second #ShowerSongs Performance
  • VIDEO: The Public Theater Shares HAMILTON's Tribute to A CHORUS LINE
  • VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Members Teach the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS
  • VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and More Take Part in New Song 'The Radius of Love' About Staying Home
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Performs 'Come to My Garden' From THE SECRET GARDEN With Her Sister and Brother in Law