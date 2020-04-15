VIDEO: Alex Newell Sings 'And I Will Always Love You' in Flashback Performance

Atlantic Theater Ensemble members Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson introduce a showstopping performance by the great Alex Newell at the company's Couples' Choice Gala. Check out Alex channeling Whitney below!

Newell got his start on The GLEE Project, and then went on to become a series regular portraying Wade "Unique" Adams on seasons 3-6 of the show. Since then Alex has starred in the Broadway revival of Once on this Island starring as the Asaka, Mother of the Earth. Alex can currently be seen on the musical television series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.





