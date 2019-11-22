VIDEO: Alan Cumming & Emma Stone Once Sang 'Part of Your World' with Paul McCartney on Harmonica

Alan Cumming was a guet on Thursday night's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about his Audible original "Legal Immigrant."

During the interview, Cumming shares tales about his New York City cabaret bar, Club Cumming, and tells a story about the time Paul McCartney played the harmonica while he and Emma Stone sang "Part of Your World."

Watch the interview below!

Legal Immigrant is Cumming's collection of musings on his experiences as a US citizen, growing older, and what it feels like to be an immigrant in today's America, featuring songs and stories that are as eclectic and idiosyncratic as Alan himself. It is a smorgasbord of genres, styles and tales: laughter, tears and, of course, provocation, featuring covers of songs made famous by musical legends as diverse as Pink, Adele, and the Disney Princesses.

The audio edition of Legal Immigrant will include additional content not performed in any of the live editions of the show that will be available exclusively for Audible listeners.

On Broadway and the West End Alan Cumming played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's masterpiece Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process. More recently he has toured the world with his cabaret shows, I Bought A Blue Car Today which debuted at the Lincoln Centre, NYC followed by the Sydney Opera House, and Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs, which earned huge critical acclaim and sold out Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA and the Kennedy Center, Washington DC. He also released albums of the same name. Now he is back with Legal Immigrant, a meditation on his ten years as an American citizen and the experiences and change he has witnessed during his time living in the States.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





