VIDEO: Ailey & Partnership for New York City Spotlight 'The Beauty in Wearing a Mask' in New PSA
The moving spots, entitled “Wear a mask NY,” feature stunning visuals of Ailey’s acclaimed dancers rehearsing and performing throughout the city.
The Partnership for New York City and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater this week released a new public service announcement aimed at encouraging New Yorkers to mask up. COVID-19 cases are mounting, with 73% of cases traced to home environments. This is where people will let down their guard during the holidays, so this PSA campaign is intended to remind New Yorkers to push through pandemic fatigue and follow protocols.
Produced by DeVito/Verdi, one of the New York's top creative advertising agencies, the 30 and 60 second commercials are now airing on major networks and cable including Altice USA, Charter Spectrum, Comcast NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS stations WCBS and WNLY, WNBC, and across a number of other media outlets, including the Albany Times-Union, Empire Report and HearstLive. Participating media outlets have donated airtime to support the campaign.
The moving spots, entitled "Wear a mask NY," feature stunning visuals of Ailey's acclaimed dancers rehearsing and performing throughout the city - from Ailey's midtown west home to Wave Hill in the Bronx to the top of the landmark Woolworth building - for this month's "Ailey Forward" free virtual holiday season. The Partnership's message is, no matter who you are or what you are doing...wearing a mask is beautiful and the right thing to do.
"Last spring, New Yorkers went from worst to first in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and we can't let our guard down in the face of a second surge. Let's follow state and city guidelines and prove that we can beat the coronavirus once and for all," stated Kathryn Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City. "We thank Alvin Ailey for putting the power and beauty into this message and demonstrating that we can overcome the COVID-19 if we all work together."
"The Ailey organization has been proud to call New York City home since the very first performance in 1958," stated Bennett Rink, Executive Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. "During this challenging year for so many, we are reminded of our mission to use dance to inspire, enlighten and serve our community regardless of circumstances. I'm grateful to the Partnership for New York City for spotlighting Ailey's artistry in this PSA that demonstrates the way for our beloved city to step forward is by moving together as one."
To enjoy the "Ailey Forward" holiday virtual season celebrating six decades of Revelations streaming free through New Year's Eve, visit Ailey's website (alvinailey.org/virtualseason).
