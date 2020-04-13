VIDEO: Adam Pascal Sings 'Seasons of Love' and Shares His Support for Prima Theatre

Like theatres across the world, the stage is dark at theatres across the Susquehanna Valley. Broadway star, Adam Pascal has added his voice in support of Lancaster's boutique theatrical organization, Prima Theatre, of which he is a veteran guest artist. "People who bring music and beauty to our lives are in need of our help" says Pascal. Singing the anthem "Seasons of Love" from Rent, Adam recorded an exclusive video from his home in California, asking viewers to "please consider donating to Prima Theatre's Hero Fund."

Check out the video below!



Americans For The Arts estimates an economic impact related to arts & culture organizations at over 4.5 billion dollars across the United States. Locally, Prima Theatre responded by producing AtHome streaming content to benefit the theatre and out-of-work theatre artists. "The outpouring from our community has been impressive" says Prima's Mitch Nugent. "Many folks are donating their tickets back, they're contributing through AtHome, and that is so appreciated. And some have been asking what can I do next?"



Prima has announced the Hero Fund, sharing the opportunity to help "stabilize the organization for that awesome day ahead when we can come together again and experience the fresh theatre that invigorates each of our lives." The theatre is also providing benefits to those who donate to the Hero Fund, including an on-stage champagne toast with the cast of their Fall show, Motherhood: The Musical. Learn more at primalancaster.org/hero.



"We know that Prima will be rip-roaring and ready to go when all this over" says Mitch Nugent. The Hero Fund is calling out for each of us to be a hero and invest NOW in that future to bridge the resources gap." Adam Pascal joined in on that refrain.







