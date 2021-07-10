VIDEO: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Tease the Old School Magic of SCHMIGADOON

What happens when Golden Age musical meets modern day comedy? Find out with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon! The new series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

One of the shows many incredible co-stars is Dove Cameron, who plays Betsy. "I think the best part of our jobs is entering into a world where you get to suspend disbelief," explained Dove. "I always say it's like reading your favorite book and then being able to jump inside. Reading a script and then being able to put all of the clothes on... especially these days when nothing is really on a practical set! Not only were these sets practical, but they were grand and huge! To walk from a world that is masked up and isolated to [Schmigadoon]... it was like walking into Willy Wonka's set!"

Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, who plays Danny Bailey, was happy to keep busy while he had time away from his regular gig in Moulin Rouge!. "We started this in September/October and I think we quickly realized once we got through the protocols that we were probably some of the only people getting to exist in a musical... anywhere," said Tveit. "That made it even more meaningful to tell the story the right way."

Tune in on Friday, July 16 for the first two episodes (followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday) and while you wait, find out more about Aaron and Dove's experience creating the musical series in the exclusive interview below!