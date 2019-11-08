VIDEO: A CHRISTMAS CAROL's Hannah Elless Takes Over Instagram!

We got some holiday cheer yesterday thanks to Hannah Elless taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at A Christmas Carol's first preview! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Hannah is currently starring as Jess in A Christmas Carol on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in Godspell and also originated the role of Margo Crawford in the Broadway production of Bright Star. Her other theatre credits include The Other Josh Cohen, Benny & Joon, Summer and Smoke, Hamlet, Phaedra, Henry V, and Private Lives. Her television and film credits include Glee, The Lake Effect, Before Winter, and When Mary Met Ally. She is also an accomplished musician, playing more than six instruments. You can follow along with her adventures on Instagram @HannahElless!

A Christmas Carol is to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus, offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

The show's cast features Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as Nicholas, Alex Nee as Ferdy, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin stands by for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You