VIDEO: 7 Years of Excitement with Mondays Dark

It's always a party at Mondays Dark! Check out some favorite moments from the Mondays Dark stage at The Space in Las Vegas. Get excited to celebrate 7 years of Mondays Dark with an incredible lineup of entertainment on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. PST.

Every two weeks, Mondays Darks donates $10,000 to a different charity. Over the years, the stage at The Space and Mondays Dark have seen amazing success raising over $1 million for charity. Bid on over 100 incredible silent auction items and stream the show for free at home to help raise money to support the ongoing efforts of Mondays Dark.

