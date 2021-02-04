VIDEO: 5 Looks Inspired by Disney Leading Ladies on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

Has dress never been your strongest suit? We know (we know) exactly what you need! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the newest edition to our ever-growing slate of original programming- The Dressing Room, with Jamie Glickman.

Welcome to The Dressing Room, where we're covering all-things theatre, style, and beauty! Right now, we all could use a fun place to get ready, get unready, gossip, reset, and relax-and since we can't be in shows for the time being, we're bringing the fun of the dressing room to wherever you are!

After debuting in the closing cast of Avenue Q, graduating college, and doing the audition hustle til Covid-19 hit, Jamie Glickman was literally left wondering: What do you do with a BA (in theatre) during a pandemic? Answer: You start a series on BroadwayWorld where you talk all about your obsession with theatre, style, and beauty! Jamie is a NY-based actress and content creator, and she can't wait to share her tips, tricks, and stories with you all!

In this latest episode, Jamie shares five looks inspired by the leading ladies of Disney on Broadway.