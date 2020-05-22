VIDEO: 170 Artists, Including Renee Fleming and More, Perform 'I'm Standing With You'

More than 170 musical artists from six continents around the world have joined together to create a music video of the Oscar nominated original song "I'm Standing With You" written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren, in support of the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The arrangement of the song is by Emmy nominated TV/Film/Concert composer Sharon Farber who along with the video's award-winning director Gev Miron, worked together in collaboration to produce the video.

The artists, as well as the 160 piece orchestra include medical professionals from the Texas Medical Symphony Orchestra who represent those who are at the forefront of the pandemic response, recorded the videos from their homes in their prospective countries.

Featured artists include: Soprano Renée Fleming (US), Soprano Sumi Jo (South Korea), The Voice's Chris Mann (US), Tina Arena (Australia), Mario Frangoulis (Greece), Federico Paciotti (Italy), Russell Watson (UK), Master instrumentalist Omar Faruk Tekbilek (Turkey), Hariharan (India), Rita (Israel), Valeria Atobelli (Italy,) Arash Avin (Iran), Wahu (Kenya), Cellist Tina Guo (US), Pastor Michale Gott (Unity Church, US) and Cantor Ilysia Pierce (Temple of the Arts, Beverly Hills, US), Liyah Bey (US), 9 year old Eden Kontesz-Farber (US) , The Texas Medical Symphony Orchestra comprised of 73 members, Spirit of David Gospel Choir (US) and more than 80 Los Angeles instrumentalists and singers.

