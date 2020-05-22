VIDEO: 170 Artists, Including Renee Fleming and More, Perform 'I'm Standing With You'
More than 170 musical artists from six continents around the world have joined together to create a music video of the Oscar nominated original song "I'm Standing With You" written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren, in support of the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).
The arrangement of the song is by Emmy nominated TV/Film/Concert composer Sharon Farber who along with the video's award-winning director Gev Miron, worked together in collaboration to produce the video.
The artists, as well as the 160 piece orchestra include medical professionals from the Texas Medical Symphony Orchestra who represent those who are at the forefront of the pandemic response, recorded the videos from their homes in their prospective countries.
Featured artists include: Soprano Renée Fleming (US), Soprano Sumi Jo (South Korea), The Voice's Chris Mann (US), Tina Arena (Australia), Mario Frangoulis (Greece), Federico Paciotti (Italy), Russell Watson (UK), Master instrumentalist Omar Faruk Tekbilek (Turkey), Hariharan (India), Rita (Israel), Valeria Atobelli (Italy,) Arash Avin (Iran), Wahu (Kenya), Cellist Tina Guo (US), Pastor Michale Gott (Unity Church, US) and Cantor Ilysia Pierce (Temple of the Arts, Beverly Hills, US), Liyah Bey (US), 9 year old Eden Kontesz-Farber (US) , The Texas Medical Symphony Orchestra comprised of 73 members, Spirit of David Gospel Choir (US) and more than 80 Los Angeles instrumentalists and singers.
Check it out below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)