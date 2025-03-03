VANYA Starring Andrew Scott to Offer $40 Lottery Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The TodayTix digital lottery policy and digital cancellation line for Vanya, the new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork, Uncle Vanya, starring Olivier Award-winning actor Andrew Scott, who is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance, was revealed ahead of the production’s first preview on Monday, March 10th at The Lucille Lortel Theatre, with an opening night set for Tuesday, March 18th.



Vanya has partnered with TodayTix to offer $40 Lottery tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app. The Lottery will open for entries at 12AM each Sunday, and entrants will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win up to two tickets for the upcoming week of performances. The Lottery will close for entries at 1PM the day prior to the performance, and winners will be drawn after the lottery closes for a given performance closes.



Vanya will also offer a Digital Cancellation Line exclusively on the TodayTix app. Same-day tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. The cancellation line starts at 4PM and concludes at 6PM.



Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.



Mr. Scott co-created this Olivier Award-winning production with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, physicality by Michela Meazza, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya is Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.