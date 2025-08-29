Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre to Present UCBLK, A Variety Show Highlighting Black Performers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre will present UCBLK ("You See Black"), a monthly variety show showcasing the best Black comedians in the city. The next show is on August 30th at 8:30pm. Audiences can catch the show live at UCB's East Village location or online via livestream.

Join hosts Justin Catchens (Vulture), Shem Pennant (BBC) , & Dominique Kaplowitz (iHeartRadio) the last Saturday of each month as they feature a brand new cast performing improv, sketch, stand-up, music and more. Previous lineups have featured comedians whose credits include Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, Don't Tell Comedy and Comedy Central. Previous guest performers include Wyatt Cenac (Problem Areas with Wyatt Cenac), Carl Tart (Comedy Bang Bang), Alex English (Saturday Night Live), and Sydney Cole Alexander (Severance).

The August line-up features Zach Cherry (Severance), Asha Ward (Saturday Night Live), Sydney Duncan (Wild N Out), Chine Ikoro, and more! In person tickets are $15 in person and $10 for livestream.