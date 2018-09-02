Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 2
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 2, 2018 onwards.
9/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MARIE AND ROSETTA at Cygnet Theatre Company
9/4/2018 Submission in DRACULA at Centenary Stage Company
9/4/2018 - 9/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BROADWAY CENTER STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at The Kennedy Center
9/4/2018 Submission in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
9/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SANTALAND DIARIES at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
9/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHORT NORTH STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Short North Stage
9/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES at Atlantic Theater Company
9/4/2018 Submission in THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
9/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Theatre Under the Stars
9/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Theatre Under the Stars
9/5/2018 Submission in TURNED ON at Showcase
9/5/2018 - 9/9/2018 Submission in NEW YORK GILBERT& SULLIVAN PLAYERS 2018-19 SEASON at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
9/5/2018 Submission in A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at George Street Playhouse
9/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEHIND THE SHEETS at Ensemble Studio Theatre
9/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in INK at Manhattan Theatre Club
9/5/2018 Submission in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
9/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DEAD ARE MY PEOPLE at Noor Theatre
9/5/2018 Submission in MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY at Capital Repertory Theatre
9/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Theatre Under the Stars
9/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Theatre Under the Stars
9/6/2018 Stage Manager in TURNED ON at Showcase
9/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ANASTASIA at Broadhurst Theatre
9/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ANASTASIA at Broadhurst Theatre
9/6/2018 Submission in MOON OVER BUFFALO at North Coast Repertory Theatre
9/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FUN HOME at White Plains Performing Arts Center
9/6/2018 Submission in ROMEO AND JULIET at Huntington Theatre Company
9/7/2018 Submission in TURNED ON at Showcase
9/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET at Rubicon Theatre Company
