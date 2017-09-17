Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 17
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 17, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
9/18/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PLAID TIDINGS at Montgomery Theater
9/18/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GROWING STAGE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
9/18/2017 - 9/19/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Dallas Children's Theatre
9/18/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DEATH OF A SALESMAN at Bay Street Theater
9/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ANASTASIA at Broadhurst Theatre
9/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ANASTASIA at Broadhurst Theatre
9/18/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Uptown Players
9/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in NEWSIES at Pioneer Theatre Company
9/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in NEWSIES at Pioneer Theatre Company
9/18/2017 Submission in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Theatre 13 LLC
9/18/2017 - 9/19/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in THE CHOSEN at Fountain Theatre
9/18/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn Center for the Arts
9/18/2017 Submission in ASCENT at The Inkwell Theater
9/19/2017 - 9/20/2017 OPEN in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Garden Theatre, Inc.
9/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WAITRESS at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
9/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WAITRESS at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
9/19/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SISTAS: THE MUSICAL at Sistas Productions LLC
9/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CHESS at The Kennedy Center
9/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CHESS at The Kennedy Center
9/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
9/19/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
9/19/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
9/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CHESS at The Kennedy Center
9/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CHESS at The Kennedy Center
9/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in NEWSIES at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
9/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in JERRY'S GIRLS **CANCELLED** at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
9/21/2017 - 9/22/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ANGELS IN AMERICA at Neil Simon Theatre
