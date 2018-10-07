Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 7
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 7, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
10/8/2018 Submission in FACINGS: A NEW MUSICAL at Staged Reading
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 Submission in SHERWOOD at Cleveland Play House
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 OPEN Singers in FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NEW JERSEY REPERTORY CO. 2019 SEASON at New Jersey Repertory Company
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 - 10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WOLVES at Horizon Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 OPEN in BABES IN TOYLAND at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LONELY PLANET at Amphibian Stage Productions
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DAVID COPPERFIELD at Jewel Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
10/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CENTER THEATRE GROUP MONTHLY AUDITIONS at Center Theatre Group
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Submission---Role of Charlotte in CHARLOTTE'S WEB at Arden Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 - 10/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CITY CENTER ENCORES OFF CENTER 2018 SEASON at New York City Center
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE BAND'S VISIT **Location Change** at Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE AT THE CENTER 2019 SEASON at Theatre at the Center
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 - 10/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHRISTMAS IN HELL at York Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AUGUST RUSH at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Florida Studio Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Peterborough Players Inc.
Click Here for More Information
10/9/2018 - 10/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LEMPICKA at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
10/10/2018 Submission in NATIVE GARDENS at Various Producers
Click Here for More Information
10/10/2018 OPEN Male Actors in DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
10/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions---Role of Wezelton in FROZEN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ANTIGONE at Center Stage Associates
Click Here for More Information
10/10/2018 Submission in FUN HOME at Center Stage Associates
Click Here for More Information
10/10/2018 Submission in WITNESS UGANDA at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Click Here for More Information
10/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CITY CENTER ENCORES 2019 SEASON at New York City Center
Click Here for More Information
10/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CITY CENTER ENCORES 2019 SEASON at New York City Center
Click Here for More Information
10/11/2018 - 10/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE LIGHTNING THIEF at TheatreWorks USA
Click Here for More Information
10/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SUMMER **Revised Time** at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SUMMER **Revised Time** at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.