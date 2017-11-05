Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 5
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 5, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/6/2017 OPEN in FESTIVAL OF THE LION at Walt Disney World Company
11/6/2017 - 11/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW at Dallas Children's Theatre
11/6/2017 - 11/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DAUPHIN ISLAND at Detroit Repertory Theatre
11/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in JITNEY **Revised** at Congo Square Theatre Co.
11/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A BRONX TALE at Longacre Theatre
11/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A BRONX TALE at Longacre Theatre
11/6/2017 - 11/8/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DADDY LONG LEGS at Lyric Stage Inc.
11/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in REEL TO REEL at MAGIC Theatre
11/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE STING **Location Change** at Paper Mill Playhouse
11/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE STING **Location Change** at Paper Mill Playhouse
11/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SOME OLD BLACK MAN **Updated** at Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Inc.
11/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at White Plains Performing Arts Center
11/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HEAD OVER HEELS at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HEAD OVER HEELS at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE PROJECT at Erasing the Distance
11/6/2017 Submission in STORM, STILL at Drama League
11/6/2017 - 11/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in B STREET THEATRE 2018 SEASON at B Street Theatre
11/6/2017 Submission in FINKS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
11/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in STIFF at Fun House Theatre and Film
11/7/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in A BRONX TALE at Longacre Theatre
11/7/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in A BRONX TALE at Longacre Theatre
11/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE STING at Paper Mill Playhouse
11/7/2017 - 11/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE PROM at Developmental Lab
11/7/2017 - 11/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in AMERICAN THEATER COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at American Theater Company
11/7/2017 - 11/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER at Developmental Lab/Belasco Theatre
11/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in NEVERLAND/MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Casa Manana, Inc.
11/7/2017 OPEN Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
11/7/2017 Submission in THE MIRACLE WORKER and TWELFTH NIGHT at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
