Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 4
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 4, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in EVITA at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in EVITA at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/5/2018 - 11/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in KING LEAR at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at White Plains Performing Arts Center
11/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in Ernest Hemingway’s THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA at Point Park University
11/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in LEMPICKA at Developmental Lab
11/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in LEMPICKA at Developmental Lab
11/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
11/5/2018 Stage Manager in DANCING LESSONS at Arc Stages
11/5/2018 Submission in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
11/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN PROM at UCCS Theatreworks
11/5/2018 - 11/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WE ARE THE TIGERS at We Are The Tigers 2019 Productions LLC
11/5/2018 Submission in LIGHT YEARS AWAY at La Jolla Playhouse
11/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LIGHT YEARS AWAY at La Jolla Playhouse
11/5/2018 Submission in FIRST LOVE at Showcase
11/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CENTER THEATRE GROUP MONTHLY AUDITIONS at Center Theatre Group
11/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in EVITA at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in EVITA at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MAN OF GOD at East West Players
11/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/6/2018 Submission in INDECENT at Various Producers
11/7/2018 OPEN Female Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
11/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
11/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
11/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WORKING at ACT of Connecticut
11/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Broadway Theatre TBA
11/7/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2019 SEASON at Theatre Under the Stars
11/8/2018 OPEN in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
