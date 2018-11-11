Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 11
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 11, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
11/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MAMMA MIA at North Carolina Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 Submission in WEST SIDE STORY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WEST SIDE STORY at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WEST SIDE STORY at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2019 SEASON at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 - 11/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PITTSBURGH MUSICAL THEATER 2019 SEASON at Pittsburgh Musical Theater
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2019 SEASON at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
11/12/2018 - 11/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE BAND'S VISIT at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAMMA MIA at North Carolina Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAMMA MIA at North Carolina Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WEST SIDE STORY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WEST SIDE STORY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WEST SIDE STORY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WEST SIDE STORY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in PCPA 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA **Revised Location** at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA **Revised Location** at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA at North Carolina Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA at North Carolina Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in PCPA 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PASSAGE at SoHo Repertory Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHRISTMAS AT THE OLD BULL AND BUSH and THREE SISTAHS at Metro Stage
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2018 Submission in NATIVE GARDENS at Eagle Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2018 Submission in WHEN WE WERE COLORED at Sacramento Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2018 Stage Manager in PASSAGE at SoHo Repertory Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE TRIAL OF THE CATONSVILLE NINE at Transport Group
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.