Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 10

6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MARY'S WEDDING at Montgomery Theater
6/11/2018 - 6/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN STAGE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at American Stage Company
6/11/2018 OPEN in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NATIVE GARDENS and GARY at Eagle Theatre
6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT **Updated** at Lincoln Center Theater
6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in KINGS at GableStage
6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ERASING THE DISTANCE 2018-19 SEASON at Erasing the Distance
6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE UNDERSTUDY at Compass Rose Theater
6/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SEATTLE REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Seattle Repertory Theatre
6/11/2018 Submission---Role of Pauline/Dance Captain in WEST SIDE STORY at Barrington Stage Company
6/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE COLOR PURPLE **Revised Time** at Portland Center Stage
6/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EVITA **Revised** at ACT of Connecticut
6/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CATCH AS CATCH CAN **Updated** at Page 73 Productions
6/12/2018 OPEN Stilt Walkers in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
6/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Compass Rose Theater
6/12/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in 42ND STREET at 3D Theatricals
6/12/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in HELLO, DOLLY! at Casa Manana, Inc.
6/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ARC STAGES 2018-19 SEASON at Arc Stages
6/13/2018 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
6/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EVITA **Revised** at ACT of Connecticut
6/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GLASS MENAGERIE at International City Theatre
6/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE CONVENT at Cloistered LLC
6/13/2018 OPEN Singers in HAMILTON at Broadway, Chicago, National Tour
6/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HELLO, DOLLY! at Casa Manana, Inc.
6/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HELLO, DOLLY! at Casa Manana, Inc.
6/13/2018 - 6/14/2018 Submission in ANNIE at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
6/14/2018 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
6/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in EVITA **Revised** at ACT of Connecticut
6/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in EVITA **Revised** at ACT of Connecticut
6/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in EVITA **Revised** at ACT of Connecticut
