Dec. 26, 2017  

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh starring Tony and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018. The production's opening night is currently set for April 26, 2018. Check out photos of the marquee below!

George C. Wolfe will direct the Scott Rudin produced revival. The production is a limited 14 week engagement.

The Iceman Cometh focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

Denzel Washington has been a household name since he first became known as a heartthrob doctor on the NBC television medical drama ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-1988). Film success followed with work in such diverse films as PHILADELPHIA, MAN ON FIRE, THE GREAT DEBATERS, GANGSTER, and FLIGHT.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: THE ICEMAN COMETH Starring Denzel Washington
Theatre Marquee for Denzel Washington starring in the New Broadway Revival of Eugene O'Neill's 'The Iceman Cometh' at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

