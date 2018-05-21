STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Click Here for More Articles on STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

May. 21, 2018  

Second Stage Theater will soon present STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, beginning previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opening on Monday, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will star Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defo.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.

buy tickets

Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAILEY KILGORE or TAYLOR LOUDERMAN for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
  • Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 2018 Drama League Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Drama League Directing Fellows, Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
  • Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel and the Company SKINTIGHT Meet the Press!
  • Up on the Marquee: SKINTIGHT with Idina Menzel

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       