Up on the Marquee: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Click Here for More Articles on STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Second Stage Theater will soon present STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, beginning previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opening on Monday, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will star Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defo.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles