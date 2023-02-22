Up on the Marquee: ROOM
Room will open Monday, April 17, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
The US premiere of Room, starring Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) as Ma, is coming to Broadway.
Joining Ms. Warren will be Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) as SuperJack, Tina Benko (The Rose Tattoo, The Crucible, "The Rehearsal") as Interviewer/Police Officer, Michael Genet (The Prom, Choir Boy, She Hate Me) as Grandpa/Doctor, Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet,
Marvin's Room) as Old Nick, child actors Aiden Mekhi Sierra of New Jersey and Christopher Woodley of New York City alternating in the role of Little Jack, and three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (The Constant Wife, Hedda Gabler, The Elephant Man, "Grey's Anatomy") as Grandma.
Alexis Gordon, who won a Dora Award for her performance as Ma in the North American premiere production of Room, will make her Broadway debut as understudy for the role of Ma. Anthony Chatmon II (Hadestown, Be More Chill) will understudy the role of SuperJack.
ROOM is written and adapted for the stage by Emma Donoghue, based on her 2010 best-selling novel which she also adapted into the award-winning 2015 film. The production, featuring songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and directed by Ms. Bissett, opens Monday, April 17, 2023 on Broadway at The Shubert Organization's brilliantly restored James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with previews beginning on April 3, 2023. The limited engagement will run through September 17, 2023.
Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma (Adrienne Warren) has been locked for seven years inside a purpose-built Room in her captor's garden. Her five-year-old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
