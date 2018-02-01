Up on the Marquee: ANGELS IN AMERICA Returns!

The Neil Simon Theatre box office is officially open for the highly anticipated National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. This strictly limited, 18-week engagement, now in rehearsals, will begin performances on Friday, February 23, 2018, with an official opening on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, Angels in Americastars two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, and will also feature Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Matty Oaks, Jane Pfitsch, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, Lucy York, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Mark Nelson, Genesis Oliver, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, directed by Marianne Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'



'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes'