Up On The Marquee: THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Returns to Broadway

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays will return to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 W. 52nd Street) for a record fifth holiday season, playing from Friday, November 29, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.