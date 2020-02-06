Up On The Marquee: SING STREET Lands at the Lyceum Theatre!

New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical Sing Street will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre next month! Get a first look at the marquee!

SING STREET on Broadway will star Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, and Amy Warren as Penny.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), sound design by Tony Award winner Darron L West & Charles Coes (Lobby Hero), music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), with Thomas Schall (The Inheritance) as fight director, Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) as dialect coach, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"Sing Street" at the Lyceum Theatre

"Sing Street" at the Lyceum Theatre





Related Articles