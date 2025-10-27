Unplugged & Uncorked Raises Over $1 Million For Musicians On Call At Ziegfeld Ballroom In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unplugged & Uncorked returned to New York City on October 8th, bringing together more than 500 VIP guests, business leaders, and world-renowned artists for an evening of wine, music, and philanthropy at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The premiere wine and music event raised over $1 million to benefit Musicians On Call (MOC) and its mission to deliver the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare facilities across the country.

Founded in 2021 by Rich Schaefer, President of Global Touring at AEG Presents, Glenn Nordlinger, Founder of The Nordlinger Group, and Michael Dorf, Founder of City Winery, Unplugged & Uncorked continues its tradition of uniting the music industry and its supporters around a cause that changes lives through music. In its first three years, the event raised $1 million for important causes in New York City.

"Partnering with Rich, Glenn, and Michael has been a driving force in raising both funds and awareness for Musicians On Call," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "We are deeply grateful for the generosity of this community, whose support helped raise more than $1 million towards our mission to deliver the healing power of music. Thanks to their commitment, thousands of patients, families, and caregivers across the country will continue to experience the joy, comfort, and connection that music brings in moments that can otherwise feel overwhelming or isolating."

The evening featured a live performance from Hamilton Leithauser that had the room dancing during dinner. Leithauser, the hard-hitting, Carlyle-crooning frontman of The Walkmen, writes and records music in New York City. He has released six solo albums in the last 11 years, including the most recent release "This Side of the Island" in March 2025.

An emotional highlight of the night was Molly Oldham, a former patient who has experienced Musicians On Call's programs, sharing her moving testimony of how music helped her during her battle with brain cancer. She was accompanied on piano by Ian Axel of the GRAMMY-winning duo A Great Big World, who brought the house down with his stirring rendition of the band's smash hit "Say Something," and shared his experience performing for patients in the hospital. Their stories reminded guests of the life-changing comfort and connection music provides at the bedside.

Throughout the night, guests bid on wine experiences and collections, and autographed guitars and sports and music memorabilia in the silent auction. The excitement culminated in a live auction filled with exclusive wine tastings, backstage artist experiences at sold-out concerts, and behind-the-scenes tours of world-famous recording studios.

From the wine glasses raised to the music that filled the room, Unplugged & Uncorked was more than a celebration; it was a night that proved the power music has to connect, comfort, and heal. The event was possible thanks to support from Grand Cru Sponsors Legends Global and Oak View Group; and Premier Cru Sponsors Citi, Maestro Cares Foundation, Wasserman Foundation, Gridiron Stadium Network, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Amazon Music, Michael Falcon and FemHealth Ventures.

For more than 25 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than 1.2 million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.