Located along the historic songline of W 23rd St. Just down the street from the Chelsea West Cinema, which was the home of the Roundabout Theatre Company, from 1974 to 1984. Tucked away in a chashama space, Unlimited Stages presents its Unlimited Scripts Showcase.

Crawling their way out of an underground rehearsal space in the basement of Theater for the New City in the East Village these plays were birthed. They give us a look at life and some of the good and bad that comes with it. Through the nurturing nature of Theatre at St. Johns in the West Village these plays began to breath life and spread their light. With the gift of space through the company that gives a home to artists and keeps New York vibrant and filled with art chashama, we were given a home amongst its family of artists.

The Waiting Game by Robert Neapolitan - In life we are faced with an endless stream of choices. Some you can reverse and others you can not change.

Two Brothers in a Car Going No Where by Eric Berkeley - What do brothers Jay and Everett do when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere? Lay everything out on the table.

When You Were Young by Marcia Vidal Nolte - Ray, a mid 20 something with good intentions but a troubled past, wants to give parenting his best shot. They say you learn how to be a parent through the years, but what about when you get a teenage son overnight?

Getting rid of the Rat by Cori Thomas - What is worse, divorce or an infestation of rats? Lori and Miranda soon find out rats are maybe a little worse.

Talk Therapy Talk by Mark Erson - Differing schools of thought have turned friends into enemies. What happens when different theories of therapy come into play on a date? Afterall, isn't therapy suppose to make us healthier?

Bad Daters by Derek Murphy - Wendy and Liam are on a blind date. Wendy brought a gun, just in case, Liam brought a confession. These are two opposites that do not attract.

Better Angels by Rachael Murray - A couple of new moms are blindsided by a problem with their little Gracie they never saw coming and neither did their shrink.

Directed by Robert Neapolitan and Stage Managed by Eric Berkeley. The various roles are played by Paul Carrazzone, Jonathan D'Rozario, Samantha Simone, Briana Rynee.

