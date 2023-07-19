Uncover the Dark Secrets of the South Street Seaport on a Sinister Walking Tour

South Street Seaport Museum presents Sinister Secrets of the Seaport: a 90-minute walking tour that will take participants on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Tours begin on July 30, 2023 and will run through July, August, and beyond.

Created with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program, Sinister Secrets of the Seaport will tell the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this interactive tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Arrive 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories and history-buffs age 13 and up. Tickets are $40 for adults, with discounts available for members, seniors, students, and youth. Please note that some stops on this tour require walking up an angled gangway and up and down flights of stairs.

Upcoming July and August Tours:

Sunday, July 30, 2:30-4pm

Monday, July 31, 6:30-8pm

Saturday, August 5, 3-4:30pm

Wednesday, August 16, 6:30-8pm

Saturday, August 26, 3-4:30pm

Wednesday, August 30, 6:30-8pm

About the Alliance for Downtown New York

Since 1995, the Alliance for Downtown New York has provided service, advocacy, research and information to enhance the quality of life in Lower Manhattan and advance the dynamic, vibrant neighborhood as a global model of a 21st century Central Business District for businesses, residents, and visitors. The Walking Tour Incubator awarded grants to five organizations for the development of compelling and original walking tour experiences that can be sustained in Lower Manhattan for at least one year. downtownny.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org