UP ON THE MARQUEE: THE FERRYMAN Arrives At the Jacobs Theater

The UK hit The Ferryman arrived on Broadway this week with a brand-new marquee. Check out photos of the signage below!

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

In London, The Ferryman received an extraordinary 24 five-star reviews. Last month the production won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman has also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The production is designed by Rob Howell, with lighting by Peter Mumford, and sound and original music by Nick Powell. UK Casting is by Amy Ball CDG and US Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. Other members of the Broadway creative team will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride.



Broadway Theatre Marquee unveiling of the Jez Butterworth play 'The Ferryman' directed by Sam Mendes at the Jacobs Theatre on August 3, 2018 in New York City.



