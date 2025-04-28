UNBANNED: Exploring Censorship In Books, Art, & Media is Coming to Roosevelt Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Presented by the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy and the National Coalition Against Censorship, Unbanned is a free, outdoor celebration of the freedom to read. At a time when books and ideas are being increasingly challenged across the country, this series invites the public to engage in timely conversations about censorship and creative expression. Held at the iconic FDR Four Freedoms State Park, Unbanned offers three signature events alongside a daily banned book library and ongoing community programming.

Events will run at FDR Four Freedoms State Park at Roosevelt Island from May 16 - June 2, 2025. Park hours: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday through Monday. (Closed on Tuesdays)

Visiting the Park is free and open to the public-no registration is required to explore and enjoy the daily programming.

Registration is encouraged for the featured events listed below.

Event Highlights (Registration Encouraged):

Art Censorship in America, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. Elizabeth Larison (Director, Arts & Culture Advocacy, NCAC) leads a discussion on how art censorship impacts creativity and expression in the U.S. Censorship and the First Amendment, May 22 at 5:00 p.m. NCAC Executive Director Lee Rowland explores the contours of the First Amendment and today's threats to free expression. Read in Resistance with Mike Curato, June 1 at 12:00 p.m. Join author Mike Curato for readings from banned books, followed by an open afternoon of reading in the Park as an act of resistance.

