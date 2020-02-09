UG! COMEDY SHOW! Returns to Drexler's on February 11
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler's: Tuesday Feb. 11th, 2020 ed.
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue
This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Feb. 11th, 2020 ed.):
- Iron Man Joe Pontillo!
- Reach For The Skye Radcliffe Grayson!
- Ring The Faisal Alam!
- Quick As A Whip Margaret Dodge!
- Power Man James Schafer!
- The Smooth Stylings Of Greg Suarez!
- Not Larry, It's Jason David!
- Dances With Jokes Lea McGowan!
- & Yung Boi Fresh Asif Khan!
w/ Special Guest Host This Week Tiana Miller!
Featuring The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi!
& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!
DJ'd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!!
COME & #UGIT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate i... (read more)
Broadway and Film Actress Paula Kelly Dies at 76
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway co... (read more)
CINDERELLA Film Adds John Mulaney, James Corden, and Minnie Driver
More casting has been announced for an upcoming big screen remake of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.... (read more)
Olivia Kaufmann Will Be Taking Over as Janis in MEAN GIRLS
Mean Girls on Broadway posted on Twitter today that Olivia Kaufmann will be taking over the role of Janis!... (read more)