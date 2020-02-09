UG! COMEDY SHOW! Returns to Drexler's on February 11

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler's: Tuesday Feb. 11th, 2020 ed.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Feb. 11th, 2020 ed.):



Iron Man Joe Pontillo!

Reach For The Skye Radcliffe Grayson!

Ring The Faisal Alam!

Quick As A Whip Margaret Dodge!

Power Man James Schafer!

The Smooth Stylings Of Greg Suarez!

Not Larry, It's Jason David!

Dances With Jokes Lea McGowan!

& Yung Boi Fresh Asif Khan!

w/ Special Guest Host This Week Tiana Miller!

Featuring The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi!

& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!

DJ'd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!!

COME & #UGIT





