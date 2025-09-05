UCO Students Say Oklahoma Law Influenced University’s Decision Not to Support Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two University of Central Oklahoma students say recent changes in state law played a role in their university’s decision not to provide resources for their fall play. The students are now producing the work on their own with funds raised outside the school, reports Oklahoma's News 4 (KFOR.)

UCO juniors Liberty Welch and Maggie Lawson had planned to present Boy My Greatness through the university’s theatre society. The play, inspired by Shakespeare’s use of male “boy players” in women’s roles, was scheduled for this semester. The students were later informed the production would not move forward with school support.

The students said the passage of SB 796, which restricts the use of state resources for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, factored into the decision. While the play does not use terms such as queer or transgender, its themes address historical practices of gendered performance on stage.

UCO confirmed the decision in a statement: "After a review of the requirements outlined in the contract from the national production company with legal counsel, the university’s theatre department decided not to support the local production of the show with university resources at this time."

Despite the setback, the students chose to continue. Welch and Lawson launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $2,000 goal, which has already been surpassed. They are now securing a venue to stage the play independently in the coming weeks.