U Streat to Present Comedy Roast Hosted by Franqi French and Stephen Campbell
On June 5th at 9PM EST U Streat will be presenting, French Roast - the best comedians in the world, roasting your friends, live on Zoom! The show features the best standup comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Netflix, roasting strangers who have had their names submitted by their friends.
Friends will give the comics personal information about roastees, and will gather to listen to the comics dismantle them live for an online audience!
Hosted by Franqi French (Winner of Standup NBC), and Stephen Campbell (Insomniac Events), with a dais lineup from Netflix, Late Night, Comedy Central and the likes, the show is ruthless, hilarious and in surprisingly good taste!
Audiences have called it "the best night of the week," and we could not agree more!
Purchase tickets here: https://frenchroast.eventbrite.com.
U Streat focuses on bringing communities together through laughter, and supporting disenfranchised populations through our shows. Our goal is always to make people laugh and to help others in need.
