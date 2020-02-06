Twitter Comes to Lynn Nottage's Rescue At Lincoln Center

Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage was saved by the Twitterverse this afternoon after tweeting that she was trapped in the bathroom at Lincoln Center!

Thankfully, Lincoln Center saw the tweet and came to her rescue.

I am locked in the bathroom at Lincoln Center. I have been banging and yelling if you see this tweet send help! - Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) February 6, 2020

All is well! Thank you everyone for the speedy response. Lynn has been found and rescued. On with #IntimateApparel rehearsals! https://t.co/ew4Rdy5u6U - LincolnCenterTheater (@LCTheater) February 6, 2020

Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing a new opera of Intimate Apparel with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage, directed by Bartlett Sher. The production will begin previews Thursday, February 27 and open on Monday, March 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

