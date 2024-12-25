Twelve Days of Christmas: The Full List

1
Twelve Days of Christmas: Will Swenson
The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. Day 12 features Will Swenson.
2
Twelve Days of Christmas: Joshua Henry
The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. Day 11 features Joshua Henry.
3
Twelve Days of Christmas: The Cast of EUREKA DAY
The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. Day 10 features the cast of Eureka Day.
4
Twelve Days of Christmas: Richard Kind
The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. Day 6 features Richard Kind!