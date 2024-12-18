Twelve Days of Christmas: Richard Kind

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's coutdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and limited toy-making abilities make him realize he may not quite fit in! When he discovers he is actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple and the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring a mistletoe-tapping score and a knockout cast – including a "terrific" (Deadline) Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) as Santa Claus and a "delightful and exuberant" (The New York Times) Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked) as Buddy – this is one holiday charmer you won't want to miss.

Love is in the air at the Hudson Theatre and so is Christmas! Richard Kind is part of the ensemble cast that makes up All In: Comedy About Love, which opens officially next week on Broadway. When it comes to Kind's go-to holiday films, he wants you to know that he was ahead of the curve...

"It's what everybody watches, but I knew it before it was famous again, which is 'It's a Wonderful Life,'" he told BroadwayWorld on the red carpet. "I knew that in 1972! It used to play at night, like at 1:30 in the morning... that's before it became popular, and then it became sort of cultish, and then everybody started watching it. In fact, even before the New Yorker wrote about it in the late 70s, I knew about it!"

Richard Kind is an accomplished stage, screen and television actor who continues to redefine the term character actor. Richard appeared in the Academy Award Winning Best Picture, ARGO for director Ben Affleck and starred as ‘Bing Bong’ in the hit Pixar Film, INSIDE OUT. He played a memorable, heartbreaking role in Clint Eastwood’s HEREAFTER. Richard was ‘Uncle Arthur,’ brother to Michael Stuhlbarg in the critically acclaimed A SERIOUS MAN written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. He worked a second time with the Coen brothers in SUBURBICON, directed by George Clooney. He recently co-starred in the fourth season of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on HULU, as well as John Mulaney in NETFLIX’S EVERYBODY’S IN LA. Richard played a juicy recurring role in Ryan Murphy’s limited series THE WATCHER for Netflix and simultaneously shot THE OUT-LAWS for Netflix opposite Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. He had a starring role on CBS in the highly rated drama EAST NEW YORK. Additional film credits include a two time collaboration with Tom McCarthy in THE VISITOR and THE STATION AGENT as well as roles in several other films including TICK, TICK…BOOM, OBVIOUS CHILD, 18 1/2, THE BELLMEN, AUGGIE, THE MAGNIFICENT MEYERSONS, ANDOVER, THE INDEPENDENTS, ALL WE HAD, THE LENNON REPORT and THE PAPER STORE just to name a few, as well as voicing characters in A BUG’S LIFE, CARS and the television series, SUMMER CAMP ISLAND, fan favorite BIG MOUTH and AMERICAN DAD! Apart from his infamous roles on SPIN CITY and MAD ABOUT YOU, Richard was also a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series, LUCK as well as three seasons on Amazon’s RED OAKS and a season of BROCKMIRE opposite Hank Azaria. Richard had a six episode arc on EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY for Freeform. He has also had recurring roles on Fox’s GOTHAM, Showtime’s I’M DYING UP HERE, and has appeared numerous times on YOUNG SHELDON, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM as ‘Uncle Andy’, THE GOLDBERGS as ‘Formica Mike’ and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. In addition, he has guest starred on many, many shows. Richard is a Drama Desk Award Winner and Tony Nominee for the Broadway Hit, “The Big Knife.” On stage he has also starred in “Guys and Dolls” in London, the smash hit Broadway musical “The Producers”, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife”, “Candide”, and “Bounce”, among others. Richard started his career in Chicago with the Practical Theatre Company, founded by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall and Gary Kroeger.