Twelve Days of Christmas: Joshua Henry

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and limited toy-making abilities make him realize he may not quite fit in! When he discovers he is actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple and the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring a mistletoe-tapping score and a knockout cast – including a "terrific" (Deadline) Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) as Santa Claus and a "delightful and exuberant" (The New York Times) Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked) as Buddy – this is one holiday charmer you won't want to miss.

Hot off his acclaimed run in the New York City Center production of Ragtime, Joshua Henry hit the red carpet last week to celebrate one of the hottest revivals of the year- Gypsy. While he was there, he stopped to tell us all about the holiday film that gets him in the spirit every year.

"A holiday movie that gets me in the mood? It's A Charlie Brown Christmas! And the song which is one of my favorite Christmas songs... 'Christmastime is Here,'" he explained. "Vince Guaraldi, baby! Oh, it just really just, it feels, it's like the perfect mix of happy and longing at the same time."

Henry most recently starred in Ragtime at New York City Center, where he also previously appeared in Violet, The Wiz, The Tap Dance Kid. Henry is a multiple Tony Award nominee for Carousel, Violet, and The Scottsboro Boys. Additionally on Broadway: Into the Woods, Waitress, Shuffle Along, Porgy & Bess, Bring It On, American Idiot, In the Heights, and Aaron Burr in the Chicago and National Tour of Hamilton. Henry starred in ABC’s Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration Special; Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature tick, tick…. BOOM!; SEE for Apple TV; and American Renegades.