Trust For Governors Island Reveals 20th Public Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Trust for Governors Island has unveiled its summer season calendar with a host of events and experiences in honor of the Island's 20th year open to the public. The programming announced today highlights the extraordinary range of events, cultural offerings, and recreational opportunities that have made Governors Island a beloved destination since first opening to the public in the summer of 2005.

This milestone season celebrates two decades of transformation—from a former military base into a thriving public oasis—with a lineup that includes immersive public art installations, open-air concerts and food festivals, unparalleled recreational and educational opportunities, world-class sporting events, and more.

“Governors Island is an extraordinary example of what is possible when we invest in accessible, equitable public spaces that serve all New Yorkers,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Adolfo Carrión Jr. “From climate innovation and arts programming to small business opportunities and recreation, Governors Island embodies the very best of New York City's creativity and resilience. The Adams administration is proud to celebrate twenty years of public access to this wonderful place – and is excited for the upcoming summer season ahead.”

“Over the past two decades, Governors Island has grown from a hidden gem into a vibrant public resource that reflects the spirit and diversity of New York City,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “As we celebrate 20 years of public access, we are thrilled to honor the Island's remarkable evolution while continuing to offer the high-quality and accessible events, programs, recreational opportunities, open space, and arts and cultural experiences that make Governors Island a truly singular destination. We hope to see you on the ferry this summer!”

Governors Island first opened to the public in June 2005 for the first time in two centuries, welcoming 8,000 visitors across four summer weekends. The public season expanded to four months the following year and five months in 2008. The Island welcomed its inaugural year-round tenants, the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, in 2010. The same year, the Governors Island Park and Public Space Master Plan was released, providing a roadmap for improvements to amenities and landscapes as well as a new park on the Island's southern end. The first 30 acres of the South Island Park opened to the public in 2014, and the park's culminating feature—The Hills—opened to the public in 2016.

In 2020, the Trust and the New York City Mayor's Office announced a vision to create the Center for Climate Solutions, a community to accelerate climate solutions for cities on Governors Island. In April 2023, following a two-year competitive process led by the Trust and the City of New York, The New York Climate Exchange was selected as the anchor research and educational institution for this initiative. After opening to the public year-round in 2021, Governors Island celebrated a major milestone in 2024, welcoming more than 970,000 individuals—the largest number of annual visitors in the Island's history.

As Governors Island celebrates 20 years of being open to the public, it continues to serve as a vital resource for all New Yorkers. The Island is open daily, offering visitors access to 120 acres of expansive open space just minutes from Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Island's 43-acre, award-winning park—recognized for its innovative, climate-resilient design—features rolling lawns, vibrant landscapes, and ample space for picnicking and outdoor recreation. Hammock Grove's recognizable red hammocks complement several expanded pathways nestled among a young urban forest, and The Hills offer urban hiking paths alongside unparalleled views of Lower Manhattan and New York Harbor

Bike rentals from Blazing Saddles are available daily for visitors to explore the Island's seven miles of car-free bike paths, with Free Bike Mornings every weekday between 10am-12pm and free bike lessons on select summer weekends. The Island is also home to three CitiBike docks, located at each ferry landing and at Picnic Point.

Governors Island National Monument, including Fort Jay and Castle Williams, will open Friday-Sunday and all Federal Holidays from 10am-5pm starting Memorial Day Weekend for both ranger-led and self-guided tours. The Urban Farm—home to GrowNYC's teaching garden and Earth Matter NY's Compost Learning Center and Soil Start Farm—is open weekends from 12-4pm; play:groundNYC's Adventure Playground, a unique kids-only space imagination and exploration, is open every weekend from 12-4pm.

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC)'s Arts Center at Governors Island will hold public programs and open studios throughout the summer alongside their annual River to River Festival; the Institute for Public Architecture (IPA) will hold open library hours and exhibitions every weekend; Collective Retreats is open through November for overnight stays in their glamping-style accommodations along with dinner and drinks at their Sunset Terrace cocktail bar and Three Peaks Lodge waterfront restaurant; and QC Spa New York is open daily with two heated outdoor pools alongside saunas, steam rooms, relaxation treatments, massages, a full-service bistro, sensory saunas, a salt room, and more.

Visitors will also be able to witness innovative climate solutions in action on Governors Island this summer—a record-breaking 17 different climate piloting projects will be visible throughout the Island. Pilot projects will host live demonstrations and workshops several weekends during the summer months, with community demonstration days to be announced. The New York Climate Exchange will also offer tours and info sessions, with dates to be announced.

The Trust will offer wheelchair-accessible tram service, free and available to all guests. These electric accessibility vehicles will depart from Soissons Landing and Yankee Pier Friday through Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day, stopping at several key locations throughout the Island.

Governors Island remains one of New York City's most unique locations for events of all kinds. See a selection of upcoming early summer events below, with more to be announced throughout the season:

Governors Island Nature Insect Walk – May 30

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's River to River Festival – May 31-October 26

Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – June 7-8

NYC Lavender Festival – June 7-8

Jazz Age Lawn Party – June 14-15, August 9-10

Porch Stomp folk music festival – June 21

FAD Market Governors Island pop-ups – June 21-22, July 19-20, August 16-17

The Great Nosh NYC Picnic Festival – June 22

NYCRUNS Firecracker 5K & 10K – July 5

NYC Poetry Festival – July 12-13

Sundae Sermon Music Festival: A Best of the Boros Preview – July 19

Governors Island is a growing culinary destination with a diverse mix of cuisines available to visitors daily. New offerings this year include food at Threes Brewing, powered by Brooklyn-based Grand Army Bar, as well as Pizzeria Fantastica—a reimagined concept in Colonels Row from the Pizza Yard team.

Returning vendors include Island Oyster, Joe Coffee Company, Little Eva's, Taco Vista, Fauzia's Heavenly Delights, Threes Brewing, Sea Biscuit, Carreau Club, Tokyo Drumstick, La Newyorkina, Makina Café, On Tea Road, and more. The Foodie Spot—a partnership with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)'s Office of Resident Economic Empowerment and Sustainability—will return to Liggett Terrace for the fifth year in a row, spotlighting small businesses owned by graduates of NYCHA's Food Business Pathways program. Misipasta x Governors Island, an intimate outdoor summer dinner series powered by Resy featuring food from chef and restauranteur Missy Robbins, returns for the fifth summer in a row June 10-August 29.

Open Daily

Island Oyster – Monday-Friday, 11am-8pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-8pm (weekend hours until 10pm beginning Memorial Day Weekend)

Joe Coffee Company in the Battery Maritime Building ferry terminal – Daily, 7am-2pm (open until 4pm beginning Memorial Day Weekend)

Joe Coffee Company at Liggett Terrace – Weekends, 10am-5pm (open daily beginning Memorial Day Weekend)

Little Eva's – Weekdays, 11am-5pm; weekends, 11am-6pm

Makina Café – Weekdays, 9am-3pm; weekends, 10am-4:30pm

Pizzeria Fantastica (formerly Pizza Yard) – Daily, 10:30am-5pm

Taco Vista – Daily, 12-4pm

Three Peaks Lodge at Collective Retreats – Daily for Happy Hour, dinner, and bar service

Open Weekends and Select Weekdays

Brigs Sweet Shop – Weekends, 10am-4pm

Carreau Club – Weekends, 12-6pm

Fauzia's Heavenly Delights – Weekends, 11am-6pm

The Foodie Spot – Friday-Sunday, 11am-5pm

La Newyorkina – Weekends, 12-7 pm

On Tea Road – Weekends, 12-5pm

Sea Biscuit – Weekends, 12-7pm

Threes Brewing – Weekends, 11am-6pm

Tokyo Drumstick – Weekends, 11am-6pm (open Wednesday-Sunday beginning July 2)

Through public art works, the annual Organizations in Residence program, and public events and programming, Governors Island Arts—the arts and cultural program presented by the Trust—creates transformative encounters with art for all New Yorkers, inviting artists and researchers to engage with the Island's layered histories, environments, and architecture. Visit www.govisland.org/arts to view the program's previously announced season of cultural offerings including group show Rest/Play, the New York premiere of Touki Delphine's Firebird, and more.

Governors Island's summer hours will return beginning May 23, 2025. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Island will remain open until 10pm Sunday-Thursday and 11pm Friday-Saturday, with the South Island Park—including areas like The Hills, Hammock Grove, and Picnic Point—remaining open until dusk. From Labor Day through Memorial Day, the Island is open daily from 7am to 6pm.

Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. Trust-operated ferries also serve two Brooklyn locations during the summer months—Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook. These routes run directly to Yankee Pier on Governors Island from each location every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from May 23 through September 14, 2025. For schedules and ticketing information, visit the Governors Island website.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve ferry tickets in advance of their trip through the Governors Island website. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $5 for adults. Ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island are always free for children 12 and under, older adults 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before 11am on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers on Trust-operated ferries at any time.

The Trust also offers free ferry fares for nonprofit and community-based organizations, youth camps, and senior centers. To inquire about group visits, organizations may email groupvisits@govisland.org.

NYC Ferry service to Governors Island on the South Brooklyn route operates on weekdays and non-summer weekends. On summer weekends during the highest ridership season, NYC Ferry will continue to operate its dedicated seasonal shuttle from Pier 11/Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. NYC Ferry riders may take any route to Pier 11 and transfer to the shuttle for free, or NYC Ferry riders may transfer for free at either Atlantic Ave/Pier 6 or Red Hook/Atlantic Basin to Trust-operated Brooklyn ferries. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit the NYC Ferry website, www.ferry.nyc.

The Governors Island 2025 season is generously supported by The Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and STIHL Inc.

“For the past two decades, the Trust for Governors Island has played a vital role in transforming this public resource into a vibrant and accessible recreational and educational space,” said Congressman Dan Goldman. “By developing Governors Island into a versatile destination serving a wide range of purposes, the Trust has created opportunities for recreation, culture, and connection for all New Yorkers. I look forward to joining them this summer for their exciting lineup of events.”

“Governors Island is truly one of our city's hidden gems, and it is hard to believe that this is the 20th season that it will be open to the public,” said U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler. “I am honored that I worked on reacquiring the Island from the federal government, and that New Yorkers today have this wonderful park in the center of the harbor to play, explore and relax in. It is truly an incredible one-of-a-kind New York attraction.”

“For two decades, Governors Island has been the perfect warm-weather escape for New Yorkers and tourists – there's more than 120 acres of open space, recreational activities, arts and culture, family programming, and local history,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “With a five-minute ferry ride, you can escape the concrete jungle for a day. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this unique getaway and bask in all that Governors Island has to offer.”

“As we mark 20 years of Governors Island being open to the public, I'm proud to celebrate all that this space has become—a hub for recreation, education, climate innovation, and cultural vibrancy,” said Councilmember Christopher Marte. “For Lower Manhattan residents and New Yorkers across the city, the Island has transformed into an accessible refuge from the pace of city life, while also serving as a site for forward-thinking climate and sustainability work. I look forward to seeing even more families, students, and workers take the ferry this summer to enjoy everything this unique space has to offer.”

“The secret is out: in the two decades since it first opened to the public, Governors Island has become one of New York's great public spaces, and a place filled with art, education, science and recreational opportunities,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “It's a truly special place and a much-needed oasis in our city where New Yorkers can learn, explore and simply enjoy the outdoors. I'm looking forward to spending time there with my own family this summer.”

“As a father and a lifelong New Yorker, I've always seen Governors Island as a place where families, students, and neighbors from every borough can come together to enjoy the best our city has to offer,” said Assemblyman Charles D. Fall. “Whether it's through open space, cultural events, or climate education, the Island continues to inspire and connect us. I'm proud to celebrate 20 years of this incredible public treasure—and I look forward to many more summers of shared memories.”

“I'm thrilled that Governors Island has reached the 20-year milestone! It is without a doubt one of the most spectacularly beautiful spots in New York City,” said Councilmember Lincoln Restler. “I hope Brooklynites take advantage of the easy ferry access and enjoy extended evening hours and wonderful summer programming on Governors Island!”

“For more than twenty years, Governors Island has been a hidden gem in our backyard—welcoming Lower Manhattan residents and visitors alike, and shining as an unparalleled oasis of green space, culture and community!” said Manhattan Community Board 1 Chair, Tammy Meltzer. “We are so proud to celebrate the 20th summer season with the Trust for Governors Island, showcasing the bucolic parkland and nature, delicious festivals, inspiring art, unforgettable concerts, and innovative climate leadership. From picnicking with friends and firing up the barbecue at Picnic Point to drifting away in Hammock Grove, exploring the Urban Farm's gardens, or discovering new works at the LMCC Arts Center and Artists in Residence studios—there is so much to do and see, it truly is the place to enjoy all summer long. I urge all to not miss the boat (or the free, wheelchair-accessible tram service) as we can't wait to see families, neighbors, and visitors enjoying the beautiful gardens, lawns, and all that our urban oasis offers while saddling up for bike rides and soaking in the spirit of adventure on this extraordinary island!”

“I'm pleased to welcome visitors back to Governors Island this summer season,” said National Park Service Manhattan Sites Superintendent Shirley McKinney. “We will continue to allow self-guided public tours of the historic forts. Park Rangers will be on site to answer questions and provide information to our guests.”