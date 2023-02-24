Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trust For Governors Island Announces Organizations in Residence 2023 Programming

Organizations will present free visual art, environmental education, and cultural programming inside historic former military houses from May through October 2023.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The Trust for Governors Island has announced the 2023 Organizations in Residence, with nonprofit organizations from all five boroughs set to expand cultural offerings for Governors Island visitors starting this spring. More than two dozen organizations were selected for this annual seasonal program, and will present free visual art, environmental education, and cultural programming inside historic former military houses from May through October 2023.

Presented through Governors Island Arts, the Trust's signature arts and cultural program, the Organizations in Residence initiative invites nonprofits from across the city to present engaging public programs while providing workspace and artist residencies. Through this unique program, the Trust offers nonprofit groups the opportunity to reach a diverse and growing audience of engaged visitors, where collaboration is encouraged and workspace is provided free of charge. Each year, more than 200 artists and researchers receive flexible, free workspace through this program. Over the next decade, the City of New York and the Trust will invest in evolving this seasonal program into year-round permanent homes for cultural organizations on Governors Island, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural campus in Nolan Park.

"Each year, a dynamic group of nonprofit organizations converge here on Governors Island to present some of the most exciting cultural experiences our city has to offer," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "As the Island's cultural community continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming more visitors than ever to directly engage with the artists, exhibitions, and other cultural interventions in Nolan Park and Colonels Row."

"Governors Island Arts' Organizations in Residence program and its participants consistently present unique, timely works, representing a powerful intersection of perspectives and providing an invaluable cultural resource for Island visitors and all New Yorkers," said Juan Pablo Siles, Associate Curator and Producer at the Trust for Governors Island. "With eight new nonprofits joining the Organizations in Residence community this year, visitors can look forward to enjoying a range of public program offerings from cross-disciplinary organizations from every single borough."

This year's cohort will present programming in and around the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row on Governors Island, enlivening these historic districts during the Island's highest visitation season and holding 200+ free public programs for Island visitors. The houses will be open to the public Friday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm beginning May 5, 2023.

The 2023 Organizations in Residence are:

American Indian Community House Manhattan

https://aich.org/

ArtsConnection Manhattan*

https://artsconnection.org/

ArtCrawl Harlem Manhattan

https://artcrawlharlem.org/

BronxArtSpace The Bronx

http://www.bronxartspace.com/

Billion Oyster Project Manhattan

https://www.billionoysterproject.org/

Escaping Time: Art from U.S. Prisons Manhattan

https://www.escapingtime.org/

Flux Factory Queens

https://www.fluxfactory.org/

KODA Brooklyn

https://www.kodalab.org/

Fountain House Gallery Manhattan*

https://www.fountainhousegallery.org/

Harvestworks Manhattan

https://www.harvestworks.org/

The Lower Eastside Girls Club Manhattan*

https://www.girlsclub.org/

The Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) Brooklyn

https://mocada.org/

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) Manhattan

https://www.newartdealers.org/

New York Latin American Art Triennial Manhattan
https://nylaat.org/

NYC Audubon Manhattan

https://www.nycaudubon.org/

Oye Group Brooklyn*

https://www.oyegroup.org/

Pratt School of Architecture Brooklyn

https://architecture.pratt.edu/gaud

Project Bring It Home/The Stars of Tomorrow Project, Inc. Manhattan*

https://starsoftomorrowproject.com/

Residency Unlimited (RU) Brooklyn

https://residencyunlimited.org/

Staten Island Urban Center Staten Island*

https://www.siurbancenter.org/

Swale Brooklyn

https://www.swalenyc.org/

Syracuse University Studio Art M.F.A. Syracuse, NY

https://vpa.syr.edu/academics/art/programs/studio-arts-mfa/

Taiwanese American Arts Council Queens*

http://www.taac-us.org/

TransBorder Art Queens*

https://transborderart.com/

West Harlem Art Fund Manhattan

https://westharlem.art/

* Denotes a first-time member of the Organizations in Residence program

In addition, NYU Gallatin WetLab (Manhattan) and Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance (Brooklyn) will present free outdoor programs, classes, workshops, and events at different locations around the Island during the programming season.

Since opening to the public in 2005, Governors Island has become a beloved destination and cultural resource for New York City. Beginning in 2013, the Trust has commissioned significant permanent and temporary artworks by artists including Rachel Whiteread, Susan Philipsz, David Brooks, Jacob Hashimoto, Shantell Martin, Duke Riley, Richard Move, Sam Van Aken, Mark Dion, and Charles Gaines.

Governors Island has undergone a tremendous transformation over the last decade, including the expansion of year-round public access and the creation of a resilient 43-acre park, a growing arts and cultural program, and remarkable growth in audience. The Island is home to a diverse number of year-round tenants, including the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Billion Oyster Project, Shandaken: Projects, Beam Center, the Institute for Public Architecture, and QCNY, as well as Buttermilk Labs - a new multi-tenant hub for coastal climate solutions announced in Fall 2021.

The Trust is currently in the process of selecting an anchor educational and research institution as part of the Center for Climate Solutions, a groundbreaking initiative designed to further New York City as a global leader in efforts to respond to the climate crisis. A key part of Mayor Adams' "Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for NYC's Economic Recovery," the project will support the research, development and demonstration of equitable climate solutions for New York City- that can be scaled and applied globally.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Ope Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Opening Night at BAM
 The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window officially opened last night at BAM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meets the Press
Yesterday was the press day for upcoming new Broadway musical, New York, New York! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!
Video: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic Protest Photo
Video: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic Protest
In solidarity with the cast, crew, and creative team of PARADE, tonight, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took the stage of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to address the sold-out audience of the Broadway musical revival. PARADE director Michael Arden welcomed the Mayor who condemned the antisemitic protests that happened on Tuesday night outside the Jacobs. See video of Mayor Adams' address below. 
Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert Photo
Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Wicked, Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, The Boys in the Band) Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening) & More in the AZUL EP Release Concert.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/24: JoJo Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, City Center OLIVER! Casting, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/24: JoJo Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, City Center OLIVER! Casting, and More!
February 24, 2023

Top stories include JoJo making her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! Plus, casting has been announced for Oliver! at New York City Center, starring Lilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Benjamin Pajak and more!
Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert At 54 BelowMandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert At 54 Below
February 23, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Wicked, Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, The Boys in the Band) Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening) & More in the AZUL EP Release Concert.
Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance ConversationKatie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance Conversation
February 23, 2023

The cast of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, including Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes, and Dave Klasko, and playwright, Anna Ziegler, will take part in a post-performance conversation in March. See how to purchase tickets!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow with Special GiveawayPETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow with Special Giveaway
February 23, 2023

The Peter Pan Goes Wrong box office will open tomorrow, Friday, February 24 at 10:00AM! Save on fees, and get a free Peter Pan Goes Wrong pan with purchase.
FAT HAM Full Cast and Design Team AnnouncedFAT HAM Full Cast and Design Team Announced
February 23, 2023

The full cast and design team has been announced for the Broadway production of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames. See who is starring in the show, how to purchase tickets and more!
share