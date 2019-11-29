Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row

Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in a row, according to The Washington Post.

The federal budget proposal eliminates funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting - which supports PBS and NPR - and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The cuts total $897 million of the $4.7 trillion spending plan for 2020.

In his previous two budget plans, Trump wanted to eliminate these agencies, but Congress funded them both times.

Leaders of the agencies are speaking out about the importance of their programs.

PBS president and chief executive Paula Kerger released a statement that said, "For a modest investment of about $1.35 per citizen per year, public television provides school readiness for children, support for teachers and caregivers, public safety communications and lifelong learning through high-quality content."

As for the NEH, chairman Jon Parrish Peede said the agency is continuing normal operations as it waits for congressional action.

In a statement, he said, "Over these five decades, NEH has awarded more than $5.7 billion for humanities projects through more than 65,000 grants. That public investment has led to the creation of books, films, and museum exhibits, and to ensuring the preservation of significant cultural resources around the country."

Read more on The Washington Post.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You