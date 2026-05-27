Video: HEATED RIVALRY Parody Cast Opens Up About Joining the Show

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody officially opened Off-Broadway to at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club (formerly The McKittrick Hotel). BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for opening night to speak with the cast and company!

Jay Armstrong Johnson who stars as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ shared how he joined the show, "Alan [Kliffer, director] slid into my DMs, and asked me if I'd be interested in doing the concerts! I had a couple of friends reach out and be like, 'You're giving Connor Storrie, you're giving Ilya Rozanov vibes' so it was kind of circling me a lot over the holidays, and right after. So, the fact that it's kind of coming to fruition was kind of wild. I'm such a huge fan of Connor Storrie, so even to be adjacent, or considered in the same vein, I'm very grateful."

Jimin Moon, who stars as Shane Hollander, shared, "It kind of just came out of nowhere for me. I was out in LA doing another show when I heard about it happening and they asked me to be a part of it. And I was so honored. I'm such a massive fan of Jay, and we've been friends for years. To get to play opposite him is a dream of all dreams."