Video: Todrick Hall Explains Why MIDNIGHT Canceled First Week of Previews
Hall took to social media to open up about the "unforeseen circumstances" that have delayed the production.
Todrick Hall's Midnight has delayed its first week of performances. Following two sold-out engagements in London, the musical will now begin previews on Friday, September 25. Hall, the show's creator, took to social media to open up about the "unforeseen circumstances" that have led to the postponement.
In the video, Hall reveals that the scale of the production is "unprecedented" Daryl Roth Theatre, leading to a delay in production and safety approvals.
"The Daryl Roth Theatre is a historic venue. It is beautiful and gorgeous, but it is a bank that has been transformed into a really creative space and what we are doing with this show is unprecedented for this theater. It’s a massive set. There are 140 costumes, and we are doing things that they’ve never done there before. And so in order for it to be safe for everyone, not just for the performers and the crew, but for the patrons and the fans and for people with disabilities, we just had to push the show back to just make sure that everything was buttoned up."
Hall issued a "humongous profuse apology" to the fans who had traveled and spent money on seeing the first performances of the musical.
"You all know that I am a rebel and normally I’d be like, 'Let’s just do it anyway, risk it all, have them sign a waiver.' But I think that this show has been so carefully crafted, every stanza, every music, every piece of music, every melody, every everything, I just handcrafted it with so much love. This is the closest I’ve ever probably going to have to birthing a baby. And I just wanted it to be done correctly."
The principal cast also includes Jeremy Beloate, Jimmy Brewer, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Sidney Dupont, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Kolbi Jordan, Bella Coppola, Ciarán McCarthy, and Charlotte Odusanya. Bella Coppola joins the company replacing Sarah Lynn Marion, who departed the production due to injury.
The ensemble includes: Gregory Carl Banks Jr. (Back to the Future), Kyla Bartholomeusz (Hamilton), Keely Beirne (Moulin Rouge!), Zachary Bigelow (Something Rotten!), Brandon Burks (Gypsy), Jaylon C. Crump (Hadestown), Abbey Friedmann (Back to the Future: The Musical), Ndaya Dream Hoskins (SMASH), Omar Madden (Real Women Have Curves), Brayden Newby (Moulin Rouge!), JJ Niemann (Hamilton), Barnaby Reiter (Titaníque), Aveena Sawyer (Little Shop of Horrors), Nissi Shalome (Some Like It Hot), Bronwyn Tarboton (Frozen), Jenni Thomasson (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Matthew Varvar (The Outsiders) and Emily Yates (42nd Street).
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