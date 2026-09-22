Up on the Marquee: DOWNSTATE Arrives on Broadway
Downstate will star Cassie Beck, K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Thomas Sadoski, Ivy Wolk, and Liza Colón-Zayas.
Coming up next at the Booth Theatre is Bruce Norris' Downstate, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Downstate will begin previews Saturday, October 17, at the Booth Theatre for a limited 12-week engagement. Opening night is set for Sunday, November 15. Tickets to Downstate will be available beginning this Thursday, September 10.
The Broadway cast of Downstate will feature Cassie Beck, two-time Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman, Evening Standard Award nominee Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Tony Award nominee Thomas Sadoski, Ivy Wolk, and Emmy Award winner Liza Colón-Zayas.
In Downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house's fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories. Shockingly funny, savage and furiously political, Bruce Norris's play pulls audiences into a world where punishment is unending, compassion itself can feel like a transgression, and forgiveness is always out of reach.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
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