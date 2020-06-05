Troika Clarifies TOOTSIE Tour Casting Breakdown

Troika has issued a statement to clarify a casting notice which called for submissions from only people of color for the upcoming national tour of TOOTSIE. The tour, which will be going out non-equity after initially holding casting sessions for an Equity production, is set to launch in October in Buffalo.

In a statement, Troika said "As was outlined in the initial casting breakdown, all roles in the national tour of TOOTSIE are open to people of all ethnicities. With this morning's casting notice, Binder Casting was seeking to solicit additional submissions to ensure a diverse cast. We apologize for today's ill-considered language and confusing miscommunication."

On Broadway TOOTSIE played played 293 regular and 25 preview performances. TOOTSIE opened on Broadway on April 23, 2019. The musical features an original score by Tony Award winner David Yazbeck (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit), and directed by nine-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellia (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman.

