Travis Holp to Bring DEAD SERIOUS Tour And Book Celebration To City Winery NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity-loved psychic medium Travis Holp is bringing his signature blend of laughter, love, and spiritual connection to New York City this holiday season. On Monday, December 15, at 7:30 PM, Holp will take the stage at City Winery NYC for Dead Serious: An Evening with Travis Holp, part of his Are You There, Spirit? It's Me, Travis book tour.

Known for his heart-centered approach, quick wit, and unapologetically fabulous personality, Holp delivers what he calls "evidential messages" - proof that love never dies and our departed loved ones are still very much with us. His performances are not only moving but also wildly entertaining, blending humor and hope in what he affectionately calls his "Hi honey" style.

"This isn't just a show," Holp says. "It's an experience. My goal is for people to leave feeling lighter, more connected, and reminded that love - real love - never ends."

During the gallery-style evening, Holp will deliver spontaneous readings for audience members, sharing detailed and often emotional messages from the spirit world. Whether you're one of the lucky few to receive a personal connection or simply witness the heartfelt exchanges, each moment of Dead Serious is designed to inspire healing, laughter, and joy.

For those seeking a deeper experience, a limited VIP package is available, offering priority seating, a post-show meet and greet with Holp, and a signed copy of his new book Are You There, Spirit? It's Me, Travis (a $28 value). Only 50 VIP tickets are available per event and they're expected to sell out quickly.

Holp's magnetic charm and natural gift for connecting with Spirit have earned him a devoted following - more than 300,000 on Instagram and nearly half a million on TikTok - where he's known as the Warrior Unicorn, a nickname that reflects both his advocacy for LGBTQ and mental health awareness and his sparkling personality. He's been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Us Weekly, Elle, and Today.com, and has built a reputation for bringing light and laughter to even the heaviest of topics.

Holp's journey to becoming one of America's most beloved mediums began far from the spotlight. Raised in Ohio, he recalls spending hours as a child in his grandparents' "book room," chatting with what he now knows were his spirit guides. After a 15-year career in the beauty industry, a psychic reading in 2017 changed everything. He was told he was ignoring his true calling. Soon after, he began sharing readings online, quickly amassing a loyal audience drawn to his compassion, authenticity, and humor.

"I see, hear, and feel Spirit," Holp explains. "They use my own memories, symbols, and references to help me deliver messages. I just try to be the best messenger I can - kind, honest, and a little sassy when Spirit calls for it."

At the heart of his work is one simple truth: love endures. "Spirit always reminds me that guilt, regret, and shame aren't necessary," he says. "In the end, all that really matters is love."